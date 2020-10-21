French militant group dissolved after teacher’s beheading

PARIS (AP) — The French government has issued an order to dissolve a domestic militant Islamic group after the beheading last week near Paris of a teacher who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. A government spokesperson said the Collective Cheikh Yassine group was banned on Wednesday because it was linked to Friday’s grisly attack and used to promote hate speech. Attal says other groups will be dissolved, and he confirmed that the government ordered a mosque in the northeast Paris suburb of Pantin to close for six months. A terror investigation is under way into teacher Samuel Paty’s slaying. Authorities have identified the killer as an 18-year-old refugee who was later shot dead by police.