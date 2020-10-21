Great Rivers United Way hosting an upcoming webinar on retirement planning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- When it comes time to retire there's a lot to think about.

Some of the more pertinent questions relating to the planning of trusts and estates. To help wade through the confusion, Great Rivers United Way is hosting an upcoming webinar focused on retirement planning. An attorney specializing in elder law will answer questions during the virtual event.

"Everyone knows that they need to have some kind of plan, you need to figure out how to make your finances last, but sometimes they don't know the questions to ask. Or they hear about things like probate and they know that it's bad, but beyond that they don't really understand what it is, or that there might be some better ways to handle their money than just putting things in a trust," said Julie Nelson, Community Engagement Coordinator at Great Rivers United Way.

The webinar will take place via Zoom next Tuesday, October 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. It's one of two virtual events the United Way is hosting on retirement planning. The second is taking place on Nov. 2.

For more information contact Julie Nelson at jnelson@gruw.org or visit www.gruw.org/alwaysunited.