Interact Rotary Club hosts drive-thru raffle fundraiser

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Students in the Interact Rotary service club host a drive-thru raffle in an effort to raise money for food pantries in the La Crosse area.

The event is set for Thursday, October 29 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at various locations, including Aquinas, Central, Logan, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Caledonia High Schools.

Purchasing tickets will be very convenient. Participants can buy 20 tickets for $20, without ever having to leave their cars. Tickets won't be sold individually.

After buying their tickets, attendees are be entered in a drawing for the chance to win several different prizes, including an iPad, kayak, gift cards and more. Winners will be drawn that night and announced at rotaryifeed.org and on the Rotary iFeed Facebook page.

The club will put all of the proceeds towards buying supplies for local food pantries. Vice president of the Onalaska Interact Club, Issac Killiea, says that students "want to do everything we can to help alleviate hunger in the Coulee Region."