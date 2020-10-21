Judge slams DeVos for rejecting 94% of loan relief claims

A federal judge is demanding answers after the U.S. Education Department rejected 94% of claims for student loan forgiveness it had agreed to process after being sued over delays. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in California scrapped the settlement Monday and is considering barring the agency from denying claims until the case is decided. The dispute stems from a 2019 lawsuit brought by 160,000 borrowers who say the Education Department illegally stalled their claims for loan relief. The students claim they were defrauded by their schools. The Education Department says many claims were submitted for ineligible programs or failed to make a case for loan relief.