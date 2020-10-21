Kitchen fire damages Holmen residence

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- A kitchen fire that broke out in a Holmen home on Tuesday didn't injure anyone but did leave some damage behind.

The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to the blaze at 12:00 p.m. When members of Engine Crew 1 first arrived at the scene, they discovered smoke, but no visible flames.

Thermal imaging cameras helped detect that the source of the smoke and heat was beneath the home. Firefighters removed the building's siding to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

Holmen firefighters which included two off duty members, remained on the scene to help the homeowner until about 1:30 p.m.

While the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the home's electrical breakers indicated a possible electrical issue. Fire investigators discovered several electrical wires were burned and melted.