La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office receives body cam grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office has received a $40,000 grant that will fund body cameras for their law enforcement, investigative, and jails divisions.

They applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice and learned last week that they were granted $40,000 to purchase the cameras for their staff. It is a matching grant so La Crosse County will match the amount of money from the U.S. Government which means there's $80,000 going towards this project.

"It's something we have talked about for several years. However, they are quite costly but with the grant, we are able to purchase them," said Sheriff Jeff Wolf. "We feel that having body cameras makes us transparent, that it is another avenue for us to record our actions, contacts with citizens, and can be used for training services. It can also be used to gain evidence and capture evidence, statements, and so forth when we are investigating various things."

The cameras are attached to the deputy's shirt or jacket. The system will operate off the same platform as the mobile car cameras they currently have. The cameras can be activated manually or they will automatically turn on when the emergency lights are activated.

Sheriff Wolf explained that the deputies are excited to get the cameras now because it is a back-up for them that can show the actions and interaction between the officer and another person.

The use of them will require extra training for the officers including the logging of footage, best uses, practices, capturing video at crime scenes and other privacy laws. Despite the extra training involved, Sheriff Wolf believes this project is going to be good for everyone.