Minnesota reports 35 deaths, 1,082 more COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 35 people died from COVID-19 in the state which ties the one-day record number of deaths since the pandemic began.

MDH reported that 35 people also died on May 28.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that 25 of Wednesday's deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,281 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,608 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also on Wednesday, 1,120 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Ten new cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Two cases were in the 10-14 age group, with one each in the 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, and 65-69 age groups. The county had one listed as age unknown.

Fillmore County had three new cases while Houston County recorded two. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 126,591 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 12,903 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 329 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 113,158 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 17,000 more COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,560,520. About 1,708,185 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,147 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,473 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

