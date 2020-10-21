Music festivals struggling during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As music festivals across Wisconsin continue to struggle through the pandemic, one local festival in the Chippewa Valley is still hoping that summer of 2021 will get them back on track.

Officials from Country USA and Rock USA in Oshkosh filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Monday, after a tumultuous summer where live events across the country were put on hold.

Employees of Country Jam USA in Eau Claire say seeing fellow festivals shut down is heartbreaking, and while the popular event has survived so far, losing more events in the future could be catastrophic for the business.

"It's been a really rough year," said Kathy Wright, general manager for Country Jam USA. "A lot of our staff had been laid off for the summer, but what I can say is that we're back, and we're moving forward, and we're excited about what 2021 could bring for us, but we need 2021 to happen."

Wright says Country Jam is planning to hold it's next festival in July 2021, and officials will announce a new lineup on November 13, with tickets going on sale the same day.