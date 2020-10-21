No brakes on the active weather pattern

Out of the door, areas of patchy fog are possible with light winds and an abundance of moisture. Allow for few extra minutes on the road as temperatures are near the freezing mark which could create slick surfaces.

Mostly quiet Wednesday

Throughout the day, there will be minimal influences on today’s pattern. Winds will stay under 20 mph, cloud cover will hold to the region as temperatures continue a below-average trend.

Yet, isolated rain/mix chances might move in this afternoon for southeastern Minnesota. This will be all depending on the dissipation of a rain/snow event to the west.

Thunderstorms?

From the first big snowfall for the Midwest to now watching thunderstorms chances.

A large developing low will sink into the Rockies today and emerge moisture into the region tonight. This low pressure will bring a heavy snowfall for the Dakota’s and Northern Minnesota. Then our region is expected to stay on the warm side of the low to keep rainfall. If the low pressure gets close enough to the region a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

This soggy event will start rain late Wednesday and last through Friday morning. Rain accumulation could climb to 2 inches.

Cold blast

Behind our soggy Thursday, strong northerly winds will fill in. This will bring breezy conditions Friday with highs in the 40s. But with strong winds and chilly highs, feel-like temperatures will be in the 30, bundle up!

Temperatures into the weekend will continue the cool trend. There is also a potential return to a wintry precipitation Sunday, but details to come.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett