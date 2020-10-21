Packers players meet fans using robots

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Some members of the Green Bay Packers spent their off day virtually visiting people with disabilities.

Two players, Tim Boyle and Tyler Lancaster, used robots to meet with people at Aspiro in Green Bay.

The team wanted to continue its community outreach, but had to find a way to do it safely.

"A lot of things we take for granted every day, like jumping in the car and going to the store, they can’t do. A lot of folks with disabilities don’t have those resources, so having something like this, where they’re interacting and actually engaging is vitally important, so it’s been fantastic," Aspiro president Lincoln Burr told WBAY.

The Packers robots have upcoming visits in Wausau and Madison.