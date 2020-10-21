Pandemic relief talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead.

McConnell told fellow Republicans Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided $2 trillion relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election.

The White House says negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to bring modest progress, but veteran lawmakers say there is not enough time to enact a relief bill by Election Day.