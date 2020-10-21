Plan for traffic delays Saturday afternoon and evening around Pettibone Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers may face some delays in getting out of La Crosse and heading towards Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening.

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and Onalaska Jaycees host the Pettibone Haunted Mile from 5-9 p.m. in Pettibone Park.

Because of the expected crowds, people headed out across the Cass St. Bridge and Hwy 14/61 towards the park could encounter heavy traffic.

For those wanting to go to the event, signs will guide drivers to the entrance to the park. Drivers are also asked to follow traffic control assistance as well.

In order to prepare for the event, the city said that Pettibone Park is closed starting at 3 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Pettibone Haunted Mile is a free event. The Jaycees and the city are encouraging donations of non-perishable food items.

At the conclusion of the trail, pre-bagged candy will be available for all in attendance.