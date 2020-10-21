Rain is on the way.

Wednesday gets a break…

Clouds have stuck around and a few light snow showers have moved through Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, and that has led to very chilly highs in the 30s and 40s. A few lower 50s occurred in Crawford and Richland counties.

Another storm for Thursday…

The next low pressure area will be a powerful system that taps into warmer air and moisture; and that will lead to t-storms. We will be monitoring for significant rainfall, but severe weather doesn’t look likely. I anticipate rain totals of 1 to 2 inches for most areas. The heaviest will fall southeast of the immediate La Crosse area.

Very cold air stays…

After the rainy storms system passes colder air will flow in from the north. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s for many over the next 7 days..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden