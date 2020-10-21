 Skip to Content

Russia, Iran attempting to interfere in U.S. election, intelligence officials say

Updated
WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Intelligence officials announced Wednesday evening that both Iran and Russia are attempting to interfere in the U.S. election.

The two nations have obtained some voter registration data and are attempting to influence U.S. politics.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray made the announcement at a press conference.

Despite the inference attempts, "you should be confident that your vote counts," Wray said.

This is a developing story.

