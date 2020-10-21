Sources: President Trump to make stop in Milwaukee on Saturday

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- With the election less than two weeks away, multiple sources tell WISN 12 News that President Donald Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Saturday.

He is expected to hold a rally at Mitchell International Airport.

No other details have been released.

Trump was last in Wisconsin on Saturday for a rally in Janesville.

In response to President Trump's visit to Wisconsin, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Tommy Kubitschek released the following statement:

“For four years, Wisconsinites have watched Trump abandon the Badger state’s economy, and attack the 2.4 million Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions. Now, Trump visiting Wisconsin will only remind voters of his failed leadership and response to COVID-19, which is tearing through Wisconsin. But over one million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots, making it clear that they are ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take the White House and begin building a future that provides working families across the state with the opportunities they deserve.”