Stampede kills 11 Afghans seeking visas to leave country

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least 11 women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to leave the country. The spokesman for the governor of the eastern Nangarhar province says another 13 people, mostly women, were injured at the stadium, where they were trying to get visas to enter neighboring Pakistan. He said most of those who died were elderly people from across Afghanistan. In a separate incident, officials say at least 34 Afghan police were killed in an ambush by Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan.