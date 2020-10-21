VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- This fall has been no ordinary school year as we all deal with COVID-19.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reminds drivers that school is in session and drivers must be cautious of children riding the bus.

One of the most basic tips drivers can keep in mind to prevent accidents is to always slow down and be prepared for students to cross when driving in or near a school zone. In addition, drivers should also be on the lookout for flashing yellow or red lights, which indicate the bus is stopped or will be stopping soon.

The law requires drivers to stop and wait for the red lights to stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is pulled in, and the bus starts moving before they can start driving again.

Parents can help avoid such incidents by reminding their children of bus safety rules. These include standing at least six feet away from the curb while waiting for the bus, never walking behind the bus and always making eye contact with the driver before crossing.