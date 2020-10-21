WAFER Food Pantry offers extra food package to its patrons

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WAFER Food Pantry's mission is to keep La Crosse area family's stomach's full.

Erin Waldhart, the Executive Director of WAFER, said that fresh produce is costly and challenging to come by for families because of the upcoming winter and combined struggles of the pandemic.

Because WAFER is now offering an additional food package per month, Walhart said the extra money families would spend on groceries can now be spent on other essential things.

"If people decide they want an extra food package, it's going to provide an extra weeks worth of food," Waldhart said. "The extra money could be used to pay for important things like rent, medication, or a doctor visit."

The food package included meat, grains, canned goods, fresh produce, and dairy products.

Laura Kim, who works at the front desk for WAFER, said she has worked for WAFER for nine years, and each year, she becomes more passionate about helping people. Kim said she has had to privilege to help and work with many of the patrons WAFER serves.

"With many of the children under virtual learning, being home right now, it is imperative they get the nutrition they need," Kim said. "Vegetables and fruit are pricey, especially for parents who are laid off or can't work right now. For us at WAFER, it is inspiring and fulfilling to be able to help people in any way that we can."

WAFER Food Pantry has essential information on its Facebook page and website, where families can register for classes to learn how to make the most of the meal packages they receive.

You can read more about WAFER's mission statement here.