Wisconsin Update: 48 deaths due to COVID-19 a new record; La Crosse Co. case trends changing

MADISON (WXOW) -- Wisconsin had a record number of 48 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It eclipses the previous mark of 34 on October 13.

The 48 deaths raise the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,681 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

According to totals updated Tuesday, 1,192 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 20 from the day prior, with 315 of them in the ICU.

Also, Governor Tony Evers' office said that the first patient has been admitted to the alternative care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The facility is serving as an overflow location for hospitals in the state according to the governor's office.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state recorded 4,205 positive tests and 5,681 new negative tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 142,485 or 78 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 38 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 38 are in intensive care.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update on Wednesday stated that the trends in new cases have shifted in the past week. A statement from the collaborative said that previous case rates were tied to the 18-24 age group. Those numbers have dropped significantly according to the county. Instead, the new figures show increases in cases in the 5-9, 15-17, 25-49, and 60-69 age groups. The collaborative said that "many are linked to attending a gathering outside their household such as birthday parties, wedding, and meals with family or friends."

Members of the collaborative, which includes the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System, remind people to follow the guidelines they released about wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

La Crosse County issued a Health Advisory on Friday which mirrors the governor's 25 percent capacity requirement for gatherings.

La Crosse County saw 39 new cases in Wednesday's update. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 1

20-29 - 15

30-39 - 5

40-49 - 3

50-59 - 5

60-69 - 8

70-79 - 1

80-89 - 1

90+ - 0

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative stated that the case rate on Wednesday was 28.88 per 100,000 which falls in the "Concern" category in the Harvard model the county uses to track cases.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 219 (+6) 3 Crawford 300 (+3) 0 Grant 1,646 (+23) 27 Jackson 309 (+10) 1 La Crosse 3,907 (+39) 19 (+0) Monroe 989 (+29) 4 Trempealeau 910 (+14) 2 Vernon 450 (+16) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

