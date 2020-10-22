Authorities release name of Black man fatally shot by cop

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Black man fatally shot by a suburban Chicago police officer who also shot and wounded a Black woman after her vehicle rolled toward the officer following a traffic stop. A coroner says preliminary autopsy results on Marcellis Stinnette indicate that he died “from injuries due to a gunshot.” Police say Stinnette and a woman whom relatives have identified as his girlfriend and mother of his child were in a vehicle that fled a traffic stop late Tuesday. That vehicle was later spotted by another officer. Police say the officer opened fire after the vehicle began moving in reverse toward him.