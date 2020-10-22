Costume versus culture: Avoiding cultural appropriation this Halloween

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- People of all ages are picking out costumes in time for Halloween, but before you buy, it's important to make sure your costume isn't someone else's culture.

Cultural appropriation happens when people adopt elements of marginalized communities' cultures without understanding the history or context behind them, and Halloween costumes are common offenders.

"Cultural appropriation can oftentimes exacerbate stereotypes about marginalized communities or marginalized identities," said Dang Yang, director of the UW Eau Claire Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Yang said one example of this is wearing Native American headdresses or regalia as a Halloween costume.

"It would be inappropriate to take those symbols and exploit [them] for other purposes, specifically because there's a historical context," said Yang. "The United States and many other countries have a history of genocide, to some extent, of removing native community members, removing native children from their communities, to remove them from their language and their culture."



He said other examples include wearing items such as hijabs or sombreros when they are not part of your culture or religion.



Yang said while many people may not intend to be offensive with their costumes, it comes down to the impact of your actions more than the intent. If you are unsure if your costume could be considered appropriation, he said the best thing to do is to ask, and said a quick Google search can usually help.

As for the difference between cultural appropriation and appreciation, Yang said appropriation is usually one-sided, while appreciation involves an exchange of culture between two individuals, and involves learning the context and history behind the culture.

"The most important thing that people can do in this particular process is really ask themselves how they want to learn about those particular symbols," said Yang. "It really is incumbent upon each individual to learn more about the symbols and the Halloween costumes that are utilized."