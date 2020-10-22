Court won’t revive state fraud charges against Manafort

NEW YORK (AP) — New York appellate judges have upheld a decision to dismiss state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort on double jeopardy grounds. The four-judge panel ruled Thursday that Manhattan prosecutors failed to show that the state charges they brought last year against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman warranted an exception to the state’s double jeopardy protections. The ruling is another blow to what is widely seen as an attempt by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to hedge against the possibility Trump would pardon Manafort for federal crimes. Vance’s office says it is considering its options. Manafort’s lawyer didn’t immediately comment.