Drenching Thursday with severe potential south

Grab the umbrella and rain jacket! Showers will continue to spread across the region through the morning commute. Then through the rest of the day showers and a few generic thunderstorms are possible.

Severe potential

As low pressure nears the southern border of Wisconsin the severe potential increases. Yet, only Crawford and Richland counties will need to stay alert for the potential of isolated tornadoes, hail, and gusty winds. The chance for stronger storms will be towards and after the evening commute.

Soggy

This system will be able to bump a large amount of rainfall through the next 18 hours. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches in some locations, especially south of I-90.

Drying out

Into Friday morning, the rainfall/mix will end off but the sunshine still does not make an appearance. It could take until next week before sunshine dominates the sky. Mostly cloudy skies will last through Saturday with no likely precipitation chances.

However, it will be fairly breezy Friday as the wet system moves out creating winds chills in the 30s all day. Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 30 to low 40s.

Snow for La Crosse

There could be a chance for a white scene in the Coulee Region. There is another rain/snow event setting up for Sunday. Details are still coming together, but keep yourself in tune with this forecast!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett