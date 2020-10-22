Explore La Crosse receives funding from CARES Act

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tourism has taken a hit due to COVID 19.

Locally, this year Explore La Crosse will see a reduction of $652,213 in room tax collections, which in total will bring the local tourism hub down $850,000 in revenue. That revenue helps fund operations to promote the area and attract visitors to the La Crosse area.

To help offset the revenue loss, Explore La Crosse received $473,752 in tourism relief through the CARES Act Travel Grant program. AJ Frels, the Executive Director for Explore La Crosse, said that it puts the organization at about exactly half of what they should have made this year.

Frels said this grant money would promote the region through advertising and marketing on various social media platforms. The funds will also go toward enhancing the website and visitors guide.

Frels said that he and his team are focused on attracting future conventions and meetings to lock down revenue at this point.

"With a brand new convention center opening up and other events coming to the area, we need these dollars to come in, to come out of COVID, and be successful," said Frels.

Frels said tourism dollars create jobs. In the La Crosse area, visitors spent $281 million in 2019 which supported over 4,500 full and part-time jobs.