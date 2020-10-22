Flash Flood Warning from THU 10:43 PM CDT until FRI 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets as well as other drainage and low

lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Boscobel, Fennimore, Muscoda, Bloomington, Preston, Montfort,

Wauzeka, Centerville, Orion, Mount Ida, Blue River, Glen Haven,

Bagley, Mount Hope, Patch Grove, Millville, Woodman, and Werley.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned

area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1 INCH IN 3 HOURS