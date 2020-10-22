Flood Warning from THU 11:43 PM CDT until FRI 8:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Western Clayton County in northeastern Iowa…

Southeastern Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 845 AM CDT Friday.

* At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in

the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Guttenberg, Elkader, Strawberry Point, McGregor, Garnavillo,

Arlington, Volga, Garber, Clayton, Elkport, Osborne and Mederville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&