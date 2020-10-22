Former baseball coach gives back to high school in a big way

WINONA, MN. (WXOW) - A former Winona Senior High School baseball coach is giving back to the school that gave him the opportunity to get involved with the sport he loves.

Jerry Raddatz donated $50,000 to Winona Senior High School on Thursday afternoon. Raddatz spent 20 years in the school district, most notably as a state champion baseball coach for the Winhawks.

Raddatz says this is the least he could do to repay the school that gave him a shot. "The reason that I decided to give my high school that I had my first job in, $50,000 because they didn't fire me after their first year...which they could have. It was the best team that this high school ever had and we didn't even win a game. They gave me fifty grand years, I'll give them fifty grand dollars."

After his time at Winona High School, Raddatz spent more than 30 years in Major League Baseball as a Minor League scout and coach. Raddatz also earned a World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers.