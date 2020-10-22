Invasive carp tagged near Dresbach

DRESBACH, Minn. (WXOW) - Researchers are tracking the movements of four recently caught invasive carp caught in the Mississippi River near the Dresbach Lock and Dam.

Four silver carp were recently caught by a commercial fishing operation contracted through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as part of ongoing operations to monitor the invasive fish.

Working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the fish were tagged and released back into Pool 8.

The Minnesota DNR said while individual carp were caught, tagged, and released, this is the first time four were done at the same time which will benefit the study into the fish.

“The more we can learn about these fish, the more effectively we can work to prevent their spread,” said DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer. “The ability to now track four silver carp gives us important data not only about how they act individually but also how they might move together and among schools of other fish.”

Researchers have known the invasive fish have worked their way up the Mississippi River since the 1970s. Individual and small numbers of the carp have been found in the past.

The Minnesota DNR said that higher numbers were seen during netting operations earlier this year. They attribute the increase to high water conditions on the river in 2019 that allowed the carp to pass through lock and dams that previously blocked them.

The invasive carp were found as far upstream as Pool 2 near the Twin Cities.

To date, there haven't been any breeding populations of carp found in Minnesota waters according to the DNR.

The carp threaten rivers and lakes by competing with native species.