Iowa reports 15 virus deaths, 1,401 confirmed positive cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state is reporting another 15 people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa and there were more than 1,400 confirmed new cases of the virus. The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that the 15 deaths in the past 24 hours brought the state’s total deaths from the virus to 1,594. About half of those who died were in long term care centers. There were 1,401 new confirmed positive cases reported for a total of 110,974. The state reported 530 people were being treated in Iowa hospitals for the virus, down slightly from the 535 people hospitalized Wednesday. The state’s 14-day average positivity rate was 9.7%