UPDATE: Trump says Obama administration left him ‘mess’

10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the Obama administration left him a "mess" to deal with in terms of tempering relations between the United States and North Korea.

Trump said during Thursday night's final presidential debate that he had warded off a war that could have threatened millions of lives, saying President Barack Obama had told him he viewed potential danger from Kim Jong Un as among the country's greatest national security threats.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump had "legitimized" a "thug" by meeting with and forging a relationship with Kim.

Trump countered that Kim "didn't like Obama" and insisted, "Having a good relationship with other countries is a good thing."

Biden countered by noting that the United States "had a good relationship with Hitler" prior to the invasions that led the country into World War II.

9:55 p.m.

Joe Biden says his son did nothing inappropriate while working for a company in Ukraine and notes President Donald Trump was the one who got impeached for dealings with that country.

During the final presidential debate Thursday night, Trump noted that the former vice president's son Hunter Biden drew a large salary from a Ukrainian firm. Joe Biden responded that the accusation had been investigated repeatedly and did not link him to any wrongdoing. Biden also noted that the president was impeached for attempting to pressure the president of Ukraine to find potentially damaging information on the Bidens.

He then attempted to turn the question into an attack on Trump, focusing on a recent report in The New York Times that Trump has a bank account in that country.

Trump responded, "I have many bank accounts and they're all listed and they're all over the place." He said that the Chinese account in question was opened in 2015 and closed in 2017, "I believe," even though it actually appears to still be open.

9:50 p.m.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are arguing over their tax returns.

Responding to unfounded allegations from Trump during Thursday night's debate that he's received funds from Russian sources, Biden noted that he's released 22 years of taxes, which he says show "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life."

Pointing his finger at Trump, Biden asked: "What are you hiding?" He told Trump to "release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption."

Trump responded that he would like to release his returns "as soon as we can" but reiterated his excuse that he's under audit, a claim he's made since he first ran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasing the documents while they're under audit.

Trump also responded to the news that he paid just $750 in taxes in 2017, claiming that he was told he "prepaid tens of millions of dollars," and that the $750 he paid was a "filing fee."

But Biden again called on Trump to release proof. "Show us," Biden said. "Stop playing around."

9:40 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price if he's elected, saying, "They are interfering with American sovereignty."

U.S. officials have reported that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers. Officials are also accusing Iran of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

Trump says that nobody has been tougher on Russia through sanctions and pushing for increased military spending by NATO.

The two candidates took questions in their final debate on how they would deter foreign interference in American elections.

9:30 p.m.

The final presidential debate is off without a hitch, with President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden not talking over each other -- at least so far.

The first debate between Trump and Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and chaos after Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry -- and personal -- jabs.

In an effort to curtail interruptions this time, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Trump and Biden would each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivered an opening two-minute answer to each of six debate topics.

Trump have been far more restrained during Thursday's debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are sparring over the coronavirus pandemic -- but doing so relatively politely.

In a contrast to the first debate, the two presidential contenders went more than 15 minutes before interrupting each other at Thursday night's debate. Helped by a rule that switched off the microphone for the candidate who was not talking, the two traded sharp barbs and critiques, but at least kept their voices lowered.

Trump insisted he had done a good job with a worldwide pandemic and said the country needs to "learn to live with it."

Biden shot back: "People are learning to die with it."

Regardless, it was a markedly less bombastic opening than in the first debate, when Trump frequently interrupted and shouted over Biden. The president seemed fairly calm Thursday, talking about his own recent bout with the virus as an example of how the country can survive it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They've squared off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election.

Right from the start they went at each other on the pandemic. Biden said no one who's handled it as Trump has should remain as president.

Trump said he's done well, and better times are coming. It's one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers have urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes.

The second and final presidential debate of the 2020 election has begun.

The first topic is about COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are facing off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, more than three weeks after their first debate.

A lot has happened since then: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus and spent three days in the hospital.

Organizers initially planned to separate the candidates with plexiglass barriers but removed them hours before the debate began. The candidates took coronavirus tests Thursday, and both campaigns said they came back negative.

The first debate was so raucous that changes were enacted to make the next one more orderly. There's a mute button this time that will be controlled by a representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates. It will ensure that each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They've squared off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election. It's one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers have urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes. But it’s hardly clear that the president would listen.

There were supposed to be three debates, but the second was canceled after Trump got COVID-19 and then objected to the resulting revised format.