West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) Jaden Hammes had 18 kills to lead West Salem to a 3-0 win over Neillsville in a Div. 2 Regional volleyball match.

Hammes received some help from teammate Kendall Gerke who had 20 assists.

The first two sets were close with West Salem winning 25-23 in each.

The Panthers cruised in the final set 25-11.