Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: second-degree murder and manslaughter. Cahill denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.