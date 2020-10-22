Judge permits sex assault case against Joint Chiefs member

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in Los Angeles has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff sexually assaulted a former top aide during a Southern California trip. The ruling Thursday follows denials by Air Force Gen. John Hyten that he attacked former Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser in 2017 during a trip to Simi Valley. An Air Force investigation found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten. He was confirmed in September as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, making him the nation’s second-highest ranking military officer.