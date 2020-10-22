LSO to live stream ‘A Return to Life’ concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are looking for some entertainment this weekend, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra is at your service.

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will perform in a chamber concert on Saturday, October 24 beginning at 7 p.m. The concert called "A Return to Life!" will feature some of the most beloved works composed specifically for string orchestras.

A limited amount of in-person tickets have been sold out for the concert. People still have the option to live stream the event. Those tickets can be purchased until noon on Saturday the LSO website.

"It feels really good to be offering some live music not only for our patrons and people that are livestreaming it, but for our musicians. They are so excited to perform what one musician said is a 'beefy piece of music with other musicians.' That's exciting," said LSO executive director Eva Marie Restel.

Due to COVID-19, the original guest artist is unable to make it to La Crosse for the concert. Instead, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Wes Luke will be performing the Bach Violin Concerto in E major.

"Wes has always had a great interest in the Baroque-era repertoire. I know he's going to do a fabulous job. This gives us a great chance to put a spotlight on one of our own great artists here in our LSO community," said Alexander Platt, the music director for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

LSO's next concert will take place on November 21st, and will celebrate the the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.