Minnesota Update: Houston County reports COVID death

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Houston County Public Health and Human Services Department said they've received word of a second COVID-19 death in their county.

They identified the person as a woman in her 80s.

To date, the county said they've had 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 120 of those cases coming in the past two months. The ages of those cases ranged from 7 to 98 years old.

The county also had four additional cases of the virus on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 20 people died from COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 13 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,301 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,621 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also on Thursday, 1,574 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventeen new cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. The cases broke down this way:

15-19 - 1

20-24 - 3

25-29 - 3

30-34 - 2

35-39 - 1

45-49 - 2

50-54 - 2

55-59 - 1

60-64 - 1

70-74 - 1

Fillmore County had two new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 128,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 13,006 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 324 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 113,976 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 27,000 more COVID-19 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,587,268. About 1,722,573 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,226 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,485 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

