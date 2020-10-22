Mixed Philippine reaction on pope nod on gay civil unions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Pope Francis’ endorsement of same-sex civil unions has drawn mixed reactions in the Philippines, Asia’s bastion of Catholicism, with a retired bishop saying he was scandalized by it and an LGBT group welcoming the pontiff’s remarks. President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman says the Philippine leader has long expressed support to civil same-sex unions but added it was up to lawmakers to approve it. A retired bishop, Arturo Bastes, says he’s shocked and scandalized. He says he had very serious doubts about the moral correctness of the pontiff’s position, which he says goes against long-standing church teachings. At least three other bishops expressed disbelief, saying they would verify if it’s the Vatican’s official position and if the pontiff was accurately quoted.