Nagorno-Karabakh fighting raises threat of escalation

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. The nearly four weeks of hostilities have raised the threat of Turkey and Russia being drawn into the conflict. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Thursday accused Armenia of firing several ballistic missiles from its territory at the Azerbaijani cities of Gabala, Siyazan and Kurdamir which are located far from the area of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. It said there were no casulaties. The Armenian military rejected the claim as a “cynical lie.” Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.