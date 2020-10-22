Need COVID testing? Here’s where you can go over the next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health departments in Western Wisconsin announce free COVID-19 testing sites happening through the end of the month.

The health departments are teaming up with the Wisconsin National Guard for the tests. They're open primarily to people from Wisconsin ages five or older who may have one or more symptoms of the virus.

Testing is done by nasal swab. Results are available in 3-5 days.

To save time, people are asked to pre-register for the testing sites. You can do so by clicking here.

Here are the testing locations, dates, and times:

Friday, October 23rd – Holmen High School 1001 McHugh Rd 10 am-6 pm

Saturday, October 24th – West Salem Highway Shop 301 Carlson Rd 9 am-5 pm

Monday, October 26th – La Crosse Health & Human Services Building 300 4th St. N 10 am-6 pm

Thursday, October 29th – Viroqua Vernon County Fairgrounds 210 Fairgrounds Rd 10 am-6 pm

Friday, October 30th – Holmen High School 1001 McHugh Rd 10 am-6 pm

Friday, October 30th – Independence – Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex Bldg. 23062 Whitehall Rd. 9 am-5 pm

Saturday, October 31st – West Salem Highway Shop 301 Carlson Rd 9 am-5 pm

Get additional COVID-19 coverage here