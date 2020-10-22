New law designates “988” as suicide prevention line

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The president signed into law this week a bi-partisan bill sponsored by Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) that will make "988" the number to dial if someone is considering suicide.

Data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and CDC show suicide is the 10th leading cause of death. An estimated 1.4 million Americans attempted suicide in 2018 alone.

We spoke with Tim Blumentritt, a program supervisor at the La Crosse CARE Center, about the significance of this law.

Dustin Luecke: This essentially puts mental health crises on the same level as a physical emergency, dialing a three digit number. Can you give us an idea how this might save lives?

Tim Blumentritt: What this is going to do is simplify a ten-digit number to three digits, 988, and it will speed up and simplify the process of helping connect people to immediate resources...Time is crucial when it comes to a mental health crisis. We know that suicide is preventable. There are nearly 50,000 deaths in the US by suicide and that trend has been increasing the past several years. Getting people very quickly to the help and support they need is crucial to saving lives.

DL: While we wait for the FCC to implement the infrastructure to have 988...what are the resources people have locally if they're dealing with a mental health situation or know someone who is?

TB: 988 is not going to be implemented until the middle of 2022, so locally people can call 211 from any phone. That will get them to information and referral in mental health crisis. There's the local mental health crisis call number which is 784-HELP (4357). That will connect you right away to a trained mobile crisis worker. On a national level we continue to encourage people to use 1-800-273-TALK. That's the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Again that number is 1-800-273-8255.