No drug take-back day in La Crosse Co. this year, but people can still dispose of old meds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Alliance to HEAL will not host an in-person "National Drug Take-Back" day at the La Crosse County Health Department as they have in years past.

The event would have happened on Saturday, October 24.

Coordinator Al Bliss said in order to limit person-to-person contact during the latest increase in COVID-19 positive cases, they will not hold the typical drive-thru drop off site for prescription drug disposal.

Instead, he encouraged people to drop off their expired prescription drugs at their most convenient dropbox and on their own time.

"This might seem pretty minimal," Bliss said. " But if you can help reduce the access to misuse controlled substances and opioids that this can really help make a difference in the community."

Bliss said there are 17 drop-off boxes available throughout La Crosse County. Click here for a map of those locations.