Ominous tinted sky seen over the Coulee Region

As if the array of precipitation forms this morning wasn't already enough to think about! The sky took on a deep green to orange hue across southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

But, why?

In the summer, this often happens with thunderstorms. As hail is formed in tall cumulus clouds, they reflect light from the sun above the clouds. This will then give off a green hue at the surface.

This similar phenomenon occurred with ice crystals, instead of hail formation today with the cold clouds.

But this morning our sky also signaled more at a yellow/orange tint at times. Well, that was because we were also dealing with wildfire smoke. The jet stream is set up right over the East Troublesome Fire in Colorado. This quickly grabbed onto the smoke in the upper atmosphere and sent it to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to the National Weather Service, none of it will reach the ground and will move out by lunch.

