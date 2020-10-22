Onalaska soccer nearly shuts out Chippewa Falls in division one regional

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Onalaska boys soccer team showed their dominance early as they got off to a hot start in the division one regional game against Chippewa Falls.

From the start the ball seemed to only spend time in Onalaska's possession. They scored within the first ten minutes of the game to get their momentum going. As the half continued on, the hilltoppers were all over the field and it seemed to start to take a toll on Chippewa Falls' defense.

Just five minutes later, Onalaska buried another one in the back of the goal and they were suddenly up 2-0 only fifteen minutes in.

The rain started off light but as the game dragged on, it began to pour and the field became slippery. The players seemed to lose their footing and quite a few free kicks were called. Both teams looked aggressive and hungry for a win but it was Onalaska's consistent play that put them on top.

Once more before half, Onalaska sent the ball to the back of the goal and gave themselves a three to nothing lead.

They continued their dominance throughout the second half and went on to win it 4-1. Onalaska will take on top seed Hudson this Saturday.