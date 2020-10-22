One hurt, power knocked out in Monroe Co. crash

WYEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is injured in a collision between a semi and car Thursday morning in Wyeville in Monroe County.

Lt. Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it happened about 10:40 a.m. on Highway 21 in Wyeville.

It happened while there was a heavy rain.

A 2020 Freightliner and a 2009 Pontiac G6 hit head-on near the intersection of 2nd Avenue.

After colliding, the semi went into the eastbound ditch where it hit a power pole which caused electrical lines to fall onto the highway.

Tomah Fire Rescue techs had to extricate the driver of the Pontiac from the vehicle. The person, who wasnt' identified, went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The downed power pole affected nine customers for about 40 minutes until the lines could be repaired according to the sheriff's office.

It took about four hours for authorities to clear the scene. Traffic was diverted around the scene.