Packers try to rebound from 1st loss in rare trip to Houston

The Green Bay Packers look to bounce back from their first loss when they visit the Houston Texans for the first time since 2012 on Sunday. The Packers are coming off a lopsided loss to Tampa Bay and will try to avoid losing two in a row for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur took over in 2019. The Texans are still searching for their second win this season after late defensive lapses led to an overtime loss at Tennessee last week.