Pine Creek Golf Course in La Crescent vandalized

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Sheriff's Office and La Crescent Police Department need help identifying who vandalized Pine Creek Golf Course.

According to the La Crescent golf course's Facebook page, multiple people dug up the greens, tee markers, flags and threw them into the river late Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials said they do not have any suspects and that they are working on a reward for anyone who has information on who damaged the green.

If people saw any unusual activity in the area on Sunday night they should call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 507-725-3379 or La Crescent PD at 507-895-4414.