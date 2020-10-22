Plot thickens over origins of pope’s civil union endorsement

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Questions are swirling about the origins of Pope Francis’ bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions. All evidence suggests he made them in a 2019 interview that was never broadcast in its entirety. The Vatican refused to comment on whether it cut the remarks from its own broadcast or pressured the Mexican broadcaster that conducted the interview to follow suit. And it didn’t respond to questions about why it allowed the comments to be aired now in the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday. In the movie, Francis said gay people have the right to be in a family since they are “children of God.” Those comments have caused a firestorm.