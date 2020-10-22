Putin: Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says there is no need for a Russia-China military alliance now but the idea of a future one can’t be ruled out. Putin was asked during a video conference with international foreign policy experts Thursday if a military union between Moscow and Beijing was possible. He replied that “theoretically, it’s quite possible to imagine it.” Russia and China have hailed their “strategic partnership,” but so far rejected any talk about forming a military alliance. Putin says Russia has shared highly sensitive military technologies that helped significantly bolster China’s defense capability. Of a formal alliance, he said, “The time will show how it will develop, but we won’t exclude it.”