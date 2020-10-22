Spain lawmakers set to reject far-right no-confidence motion

MADRID (AP) — Spanish lawmakers are set to reject a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that was called by far-right party Vox over what it says was the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Vox became the third-largest force in Spain’s lower house with 52 of 350 parliamentary seats — a long way from the 176 votes needed to replace the left-wing coalition led by Sánchez. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections — the highest number in Western Europe — and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems. The no-confidence vote is scheduled for Thursday.