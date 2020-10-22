Stormy weather

Stormy Thursday…

A cold front will move through the region overnight, and showers and t-storms will end with its passage later on. Until then showers and t-storms will increase this evening. There is a slight threat of severe weather, but it would most likely be larger hail. In addition, I anticipate additional rain totals of an inch or so. The heaviest will fall southeast of the immediate La Crosse area.

Very cold air stays…

Cold air remains in place for the next 7 days or so. Highs in the 30s and 40s today will likely get even colder for the weekend and for early next week. A slow moderating trend should follow..

Have a dry evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden