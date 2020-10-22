Stressing freedom, vaccine opponents rebranding in virus era

Vaccine opponents have long been undergoing a rebranding effort to shift their messaging toward the promotion of civil liberties. Experts say their work is paying off in the pandemic. In Facebook pages and groups promoting medical freedom, both vaccine opponents and vaccine supporters say they don’t want the government telling them what to do with their bodies. Public health officials worried about the future of vaccines are already seeing the medical freedom movement play out. They cite protests against a flu vaccine mandate in Massachusetts and in conversations around the coronavirus vaccine.